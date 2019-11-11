Home
English
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Menu
Login
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
133
Words Of Bishop Schneider's Mother
HerzMariae
1
1
1 hour ago
Athanasius Schneider:
Each time I phoned my mother, even after I became a bishop, her last words to me were these: "You remain faithful to Jesus. Everything else is unimportant!"
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Col. Buckshot
likes this.
18 minutes ago
hitherto
59 minutes ago
Amen! God bless you Bishop Schneider!
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up