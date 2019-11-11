Clicks 133 Words Of Bishop Schneider's Mother

HerzMariae

Athanasius Schneider: Each time I phoned my mother, even after I became a bishop, her last words to me were these: "You remain faithful to Jesus. Everything else is unimportant!"

Col. Buckshot likes this.