January 19 Blessed Marcelo Spínola y Maestre. Son of Juan Spínola y Osorno, marquis of Spínola, and Antonia Maestre y Osorno. Educated at the University of Granada, University of Valencia, and
January 19 Blessed Marcelo Spínola y Maestre.
Son of Juan Spínola y Osorno, marquis of Spínola, and Antonia Maestre y Osorno. Educated at the University of Granada, University of Valencia, and University of Seville. Received degrees in civil and canon law on 29 June 1856. Lawyer in Helva, Spain, working for the poor for free. Lawyer in Sanlúcar de Barrameda, Spain. Sub-deacon on 20 September 1863. Ordained on 2 May 1864 in Seville, Spain. Chaplain of the church de la Merced, Sanlúcar de Barrameda from 1864 to 1869. Canon of the cathedral chapter of Cádiz from 1869 to 1871. Parish priest of San Lorenzo from 17 March 1871 to 28 May 1879. Penitentiary canon of the cathedral chapter of Seville from 1879 to 1880. Titular bishop of Milos and auxiliary bishop of Seville on 16 December 1880. Bishop of Coria, Spain on 10 November 1884. Founded the Order of Slaves of the Divine Heart in 1885. Bishop of Málaga, Spain on 10 June 1886. Senator of the Spanish kingdom from 1891 to 1894. Archbishop of Seville on 2 December 1895. Senator of Spanish the kingdom again, this time from 1898 until his death. Created cardinal–priest on 11 December 1905 but died before his formal installation.
Born
14 January 1835 on the Isle of San Fernando, diocese of Cadiz, Spain as Marcelo Rafael José María de los Dolores Hilario
Died
20 January 1906 at Seville, Spain of natural causes
buried in the metropolian cathedral in Seville
Venerated
24 September 1983 by Pope John Paul II (decree of heroic virtues)
Beatified
29 March 1987 by Pope John Paul II at Vatican City
catholicsaints.info/blessed-marcelo…
Saints of the Day:
Abachum of Persia
Andrew of Peschiera
Arsenius of Corfu
Audifax of Persia
Bassian of Lodi
Beatrix of Lens
Branwallader of Jersey
Catellus of Castellammare
Contentius
Elisabetta Berti
Faustina of Como
Fillan
Firminus of Gabales
Germanicus of Smyrna
Godone of Novalesa
John of Ravenna
Joseph Sebastian Pelczar
Liberata of Como
Marcelo Spínola y Maestre
Maris of Persia
Eustoquia Calafaro Messina
Macarius of Alexandria
Tuesday of the Second week in Ordinary Time
Tuesday of the Second week in Ordinary Time
1st book of Samuel 16:1-13.
The LORD said to Samuel: "How long will you grieve for Saul, whom I have rejected as king of Israel? Fill your horn with oil, and be on your way. I am sending you to Jesse of Bethlehem, for I have chosen my king from among his sons."
But Samuel replied: "How can I go? Saul will hear of it and kill me." To this the LORD answered: "Take a heifer along and say, 'I have come to sacrifice to the LORD.'
Invite Jesse to the sacrifice, and I myself will tell you what to do; you are to anoint for me the one I point out to you."
Samuel did as the LORD had commanded him. When he entered Bethlehem, the elders of the city came trembling to meet him and inquired, "Is your visit peaceful, O seer?"
He replied: "Yes! I have come to sacrifice to the LORD. So cleanse yourselves and join me today for the banquet." He also had Jesse and his sons cleanse themselves and invited them to the sacrifice.
As they came, he looked at Eliab and thought, "Surely the LORD'S anointed is here before him."
But the LORD said to Samuel: "Do not judge from his appearance or from his lofty stature, because I have rejected him. Not as man sees does God see, because man sees the appearance but the LORD looks into the heart."
Then Jesse called Abinadab and presented him before Samuel, who said, "The Lord has not chosen him."
Next Jesse presented Shammah, but Samuel said, "The LORD has not chosen this one either."
In the same way Jesse presented seven sons before Samuel, but Samuel said to Jesse, "The LORD has not chosen any one of these."
Then Samuel asked Jesse, "Are these all the sons you have?" Jesse replied, "There is still the youngest, who is tending the sheep." Samuel said to Jesse, "Send for him; we will not begin the sacrificial banquet until he arrives here."
Jesse sent and had the young man brought to them. He was ruddy, a youth handsome to behold and making a splendid appearance. The LORD said, "There-anoint him, for this is he!"
Then Samuel, with the horn of oil in hand, anointed him in the midst of his brothers; and from that day on, the spirit of the LORD rushed upon David. When Samuel took his leave, he went to Ramah.
Psalms 89(88):20.21-22.27-28.
Once you spoke in vision;
to your faithful ones you said:
“On a champion I have placed a crown;
over the people I have set a youth.”
I have chosen David, my servant;
with my holy oil I have anointed him.
That my hand will be with him;
and that my arm will make him strong.
“He shall say of me, 'You are my father,
my God, the Rock, my savior.'
And I will make him the first-born,
highest of the kings of the earth.”
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 2:23-28.
As Jesus was passing through a field of grain on the sabbath, his disciples began to make a path while picking the heads of grain.
At this the Pharisees said to him, "Look, why are they doing what is unlawful on the sabbath?"
He said to them, "Have you never read what David did when he was in need and he and his companions were hungry?
How he went into the house of God when Abiathar was high priest and ate the bread of offering that only the priests could lawfully eat, and shared it with his companions?"
Then he said to them, "The sabbath was made for man, not man for the sabbath.
That is why the Son of Man is lord even of the sabbath."
Commentary of the day : Benedict XVI
"The sabbath was made for man, not man for the sabbath."
