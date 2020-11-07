All Saints of the Order of Preachers

From a letter by Blessed Jordan of Saxony, second Master of the Order of Preachers: "Praise to our Redeemer! Praise to Jesus Christ, the Son of God, for choosing such a man as this to be his servant … More





From a letter by Blessed Jordan of Saxony, second Master of the Order of Preachers: "Praise to our Redeemer! Praise to Jesus Christ, the Son of God, for choosing such a man as this to be his servant and for setting such a man over us as our father, to form us by his religious training and inspire us by the example of his resplendent holiness. Not that I would want to deny that there are some among you, by the mercy of God, for me to rejoice over and thank God for; there are some whose aim is beauty, who do cultivate their consciences, who do seek perfection and who do work hard at their preaching, who are zealous in study, whose hearts catch fire in their prayers and meditations, who 'keep the Lord always before them', looking to him as the one who will reward and judge their souls. My dearest brethren, rejoice, if you are such as these, and seek to abound still more. But if you are not yet like this, work at it, devote energy and attention to it, so that you may grow towards salvation in him who called you to this state of grace in which you find yourself, not to make you lukewarm but to make you perfect. He it is who is our Saviour, loving and good, the Son of God, Jesus Christ, to whom be honour and dominion now and forever. Amen." This painting of 'Beloved Dominican Saints' is by Bernadette Carstensen. Find out more about it here Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr