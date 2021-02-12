Clicks2.2K
February 12 Saint Eulalia of Barcelona. Barcelona.cat el 2 de febrero, 2016. Sanctified virgin, the forerunner of professed nun. Martyred at age 13 or 14 in the persecutions of Diocletian. Ofte…More
February 12 Saint Eulalia of Barcelona.
Barcelona.cat el 2 de febrero, 2016. Sanctified virgin, the forerunner of professed nun. Martyred at age 13 or 14 in the persecutions of Diocletian. Often confused with Saint Eulalia of Merida. Several villages in Guienne and Languedoc are named for her.
Born
c.290 in Barcelona, Spain
Died
12 February 304 at Barcelona, Spain
interred in the church of Santa Maria del Mar, Barcelona
relics translated to the Barcelona cathedral on 23 November 874
Canonized
633
Patronage
against drought
against dysentery
boatmen
mariners
pregnant women
for rain
safe sailing
safe seafaring
sailors
travellers
watermen
—
Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona cathedral
Representation
young woman with a palm and cross in her hand
young woman with a lily and a book
catholicsaints.info/saint-eulalia-of-barcelona/
Barcelona.cat el 2 de febrero, 2016. Sanctified virgin, the forerunner of professed nun. Martyred at age 13 or 14 in the persecutions of Diocletian. Often confused with Saint Eulalia of Merida. Several villages in Guienne and Languedoc are named for her.
Born
c.290 in Barcelona, Spain
Died
12 February 304 at Barcelona, Spain
interred in the church of Santa Maria del Mar, Barcelona
relics translated to the Barcelona cathedral on 23 November 874
Canonized
633
Patronage
against drought
against dysentery
boatmen
mariners
pregnant women
for rain
safe sailing
safe seafaring
sailors
travellers
watermen
—
Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona cathedral
Representation
young woman with a palm and cross in her hand
young woman with a lily and a book
catholicsaints.info/saint-eulalia-of-barcelona/
Sainte Eulalie, priez pour nous.
jubilatedeo.centerblog.net/6572925-Les-sai…
jubilatedeo.centerblog.net/6572925-Les-sai…
Saints of the Day:
Madonna del Pilerio
—
Alexius of Kiev
Ammonius of Alexandria
Anthony of Saxony
Anthony Kauleas
Benedict Revelli
Damian of Africa
Damian of Rome
Ethelwald of Lindisfarne
Eulalia of Barcelona
Gaudentius of Verona
George Haydock
Goscelinus of Turin
Gregory of Tragurio
Humbeline of Jully
James Fenn
John Nutter
John Munden
Julian of Alexandria
Julian the Hospitaller…More
Madonna del Pilerio
—
Alexius of Kiev
Ammonius of Alexandria
Anthony of Saxony
Anthony Kauleas
Benedict Revelli
Damian of Africa
Damian of Rome
Ethelwald of Lindisfarne
Eulalia of Barcelona
Gaudentius of Verona
George Haydock
Goscelinus of Turin
Gregory of Tragurio
Humbeline of Jully
James Fenn
John Nutter
John Munden
Julian of Alexandria
Julian the Hospitaller…More
Saints of the Day:
Madonna del Pilerio
—
Alexius of Kiev
Ammonius of Alexandria
Anthony of Saxony
Anthony Kauleas
Benedict Revelli
Damian of Africa
Damian of Rome
Ethelwald of Lindisfarne
Eulalia of Barcelona
Gaudentius of Verona
George Haydock
Goscelinus of Turin
Gregory of Tragurio
Humbeline of Jully
James Fenn
John Nutter
John Munden
Julian of Alexandria
Julian the Hospitaller
Ladislaus of Hungary
Meletius of Antioch
Modestus of Alexandria
Modestus of Carthage
Modestus the Deacon
Nicholas of Hungary
Sedulius
Thomas of Foligno
—
Martyrs of Albitina – 46 saints
—
Eleuterio de Platea
Ferdinand of Portalegre
Ludano
Paul Barletta
Reginald of Orleans
Rizerio Muccia
Thomas Hemerford
catholicsaints.info/12-february/
Madonna del Pilerio
—
Alexius of Kiev
Ammonius of Alexandria
Anthony of Saxony
Anthony Kauleas
Benedict Revelli
Damian of Africa
Damian of Rome
Ethelwald of Lindisfarne
Eulalia of Barcelona
Gaudentius of Verona
George Haydock
Goscelinus of Turin
Gregory of Tragurio
Humbeline of Jully
James Fenn
John Nutter
John Munden
Julian of Alexandria
Julian the Hospitaller
Ladislaus of Hungary
Meletius of Antioch
Modestus of Alexandria
Modestus of Carthage
Modestus the Deacon
Nicholas of Hungary
Sedulius
Thomas of Foligno
—
Martyrs of Albitina – 46 saints
—
Eleuterio de Platea
Ferdinand of Portalegre
Ludano
Paul Barletta
Reginald of Orleans
Rizerio Muccia
Thomas Hemerford
catholicsaints.info/12-february/
Friday after Ash Wednesday
Book of Isaiah 58:1-9a.
Thus says the Lord GOD: Cry out full-throated and unsparingly, lift up your voice like a trumpet blast; Tell my people their wickedness, and the house of Jacob their sins.
They seek me day after day, and desire to know my ways, Like a nation that has done what is just and not abandoned the law of their God; They ask me to declare what is …More
Book of Isaiah 58:1-9a.
Thus says the Lord GOD: Cry out full-throated and unsparingly, lift up your voice like a trumpet blast; Tell my people their wickedness, and the house of Jacob their sins.
They seek me day after day, and desire to know my ways, Like a nation that has done what is just and not abandoned the law of their God; They ask me to declare what is …More
Friday after Ash Wednesday
Book of Isaiah 58:1-9a.
Thus says the Lord GOD: Cry out full-throated and unsparingly, lift up your voice like a trumpet blast; Tell my people their wickedness, and the house of Jacob their sins.
They seek me day after day, and desire to know my ways, Like a nation that has done what is just and not abandoned the law of their God; They ask me to declare what is due them, pleased to gain access to God.
"Why do we fast, and you do not see it? afflict ourselves, and you take no note of it?" Lo, on your fast day you carry out your own pursuits, and drive all your laborers.
Yes, your fast ends in quarreling and fighting, striking with wicked claw. Would that today you might fast so as to make your voice heard on high!
Is this the manner of fasting I wish, of keeping a day of penance: That a man bow his head like a reed, and lie in sackcloth and ashes? Do you call this a fast, a day acceptable to the LORD?
This, rather, is the fasting that I wish: releasing those bound unjustly, untying the thongs of the yoke; Setting free the oppressed, breaking every yoke;
Sharing your bread with the hungry, sheltering the oppressed and the homeless; Clothing the naked when you see them, and not turning your back on your own.
Then your light shall break forth like the dawn, and your wound shall quickly be healed; Your vindication shall go before you, and the glory of the LORD shall be your rear guard.
Then you shall call, and the LORD will answer, you shall cry for help, and he will say: Here I am!
Psalms 51(50):3-4.5-6ab.18-19.
Have mercy on me, O God, in your goodness;
in the greatness of your compassion wipe out my offense.
Thoroughly wash me from my guilt
and of my sin cleanse me.
For I acknowledge my offense,
and my sin is before me always:
"Against you only have I sinned,
and done what is evil in your sight."
For you are not pleased with sacrifices;
should I offer a burnt offering, you would not accept it.
My sacrifice, O God, is a contrite spirit;
a heart contrite and humbled, O God, you will not spurn.
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 9:14-15.
The disciples of John approached Jesus and said, "Why do we and the Pharisees fast much, but your disciples do not fast?"
Jesus answered them, "Can the wedding guests mourn as long as the bridegroom is with them? The days will come when the bridegroom is taken away from them, and then they will fast."
Commentary of the day : Saint Bernard
"Then they will fast"
Book of Isaiah 58:1-9a.
Thus says the Lord GOD: Cry out full-throated and unsparingly, lift up your voice like a trumpet blast; Tell my people their wickedness, and the house of Jacob their sins.
They seek me day after day, and desire to know my ways, Like a nation that has done what is just and not abandoned the law of their God; They ask me to declare what is due them, pleased to gain access to God.
"Why do we fast, and you do not see it? afflict ourselves, and you take no note of it?" Lo, on your fast day you carry out your own pursuits, and drive all your laborers.
Yes, your fast ends in quarreling and fighting, striking with wicked claw. Would that today you might fast so as to make your voice heard on high!
Is this the manner of fasting I wish, of keeping a day of penance: That a man bow his head like a reed, and lie in sackcloth and ashes? Do you call this a fast, a day acceptable to the LORD?
This, rather, is the fasting that I wish: releasing those bound unjustly, untying the thongs of the yoke; Setting free the oppressed, breaking every yoke;
Sharing your bread with the hungry, sheltering the oppressed and the homeless; Clothing the naked when you see them, and not turning your back on your own.
Then your light shall break forth like the dawn, and your wound shall quickly be healed; Your vindication shall go before you, and the glory of the LORD shall be your rear guard.
Then you shall call, and the LORD will answer, you shall cry for help, and he will say: Here I am!
Psalms 51(50):3-4.5-6ab.18-19.
Have mercy on me, O God, in your goodness;
in the greatness of your compassion wipe out my offense.
Thoroughly wash me from my guilt
and of my sin cleanse me.
For I acknowledge my offense,
and my sin is before me always:
"Against you only have I sinned,
and done what is evil in your sight."
For you are not pleased with sacrifices;
should I offer a burnt offering, you would not accept it.
My sacrifice, O God, is a contrite spirit;
a heart contrite and humbled, O God, you will not spurn.
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 9:14-15.
The disciples of John approached Jesus and said, "Why do we and the Pharisees fast much, but your disciples do not fast?"
Jesus answered them, "Can the wedding guests mourn as long as the bridegroom is with them? The days will come when the bridegroom is taken away from them, and then they will fast."
Commentary of the day : Saint Bernard
"Then they will fast"