Self-Promotion: Francis Next Interview Book Is About Juicier Subjects Than Boring Environmentalism

Francis will publish another interview books on December 1 in different languages. Its embarrassing title is „Let us dream“ which sounds like a persiflage of "Let us pray."

In the weeks following the coronavirus curfew, Francis sat down with his apologist and biographer Austen Ivereigh „many“ times.

The publisher „Simon & Schuster“ announced that Francis will talk about rescuing the planet and also a juicier content: Francis will reveal with „unprecedented candour how three crises in his own life changed him dramatically.“

