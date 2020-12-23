Sydney divided over Christmas as COVID-19 cluster grows | ABC News. The NSW Government has announced "modest changes" to coronavirus restrictions across Greater Sydney, but most lockdown orders will … More





The NSW Government has announced "modest changes" to coronavirus restrictions across Greater Sydney, but most lockdown orders will remain for the Northern Beaches over Christmas. After announcing eight new positive COVID-19 cases, the Premier Gladys Berejiklian revealed there would now be two sets of restrictions for the northern and southern areas of the northern beaches.



