Voters in Lubbock, Texas Approve Measure to Outlaw Abortion | EWTN News Nightly

Voters in the West Texas city of Lubbock, approved a measure last Saturday to outlaw abortion there. According to the group, Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, Lubbock is the 26th city in the state and also the largest to outlaw abortion. Lubbock has a population of more than 250,000 people. Founder of Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, Mark Lee Dickson, joins to explain what his reaction was when he heard 62% of the voters in Lubbock had approved the measure to outlaw abortion, and what this says about the people of Lubbock. While this is a big win for life, not everyone is celebrating. Pro-abortion groups are saying it is unconstitutional and that there may also be impending legal action. Lee Dickson tells us more about this. He shares what comes next for the group and whether any other cities in Texas are considering measures to outlaw abortion as well. He gives insight into his group's efforts to make more cities throughout the country sanctuary cities for the unborn.