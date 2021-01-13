The purpose of our life

Whatever course of life you choose, whatever ambition you pursue, the purpose of our life and the primary[1] duty for people of all ages and of all professions is— to live in love— to be a living inspiration of goodness to many; to bring people on the path of God.



God expects everyone to live a fruitful[2] life— God abhors anyone who live their life like a wasted talent[3].



1. As a member of God's family, we are commanded to live in love.

God expects everyone to blend the primary principle of life (love ) in everything that we do. All that we do in love, is to be done sincerely; faithfully and diligently, to the best of our ability— in the honour of God.



2. Making the best of the potentials and talents God has given us. To grow in Grace and every virtue of God— being humble; being loving; being kind; being understanding; being forgiving; being truthful; being faithful; being generous; being compassionate; being charitable— be an example of being God's child, to the people you work for and the people you live with.



3. Those who live worldly and vain life that is unbecoming and unworthy of God's Eternal kingdom.