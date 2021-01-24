St Dominic preaching the Word of God "I hereby declare that the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time is to be devoted to the celebration, study and dissemination of the word of God... When we take time to … More





Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr St Dominic preaching the Word of God"I hereby declare that the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time is to be devoted to the celebration, study and dissemination of the word of God... When we take time to pray and meditate on the sacred text, we can speak from the heart and thus reach the hearts of those who hear us, conveying what is essential and capable of bearing fruit. May we never tire of devoting time and prayer to Scripture, so that it may be received “not as a human word but as what it really is, the word of God” (1 Thess 2:13)." – Pope Francis. Today (24 Jan 2021) is the Sunday of the Word of God. My homily for today can be read here . 14th-century fresco from the 'Spanish Chapel' in the Dominican priory of Santa Maria Novella, Florence, showing St Dominic preaching the Gospel.Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr