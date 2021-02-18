Devastating floods hit Brazil - Heavy rains don't stop. In southeastern Brazil, floods and landslides, caused by incessant rainfall, continue. In the state of Minas Gerais, more than two thousand … More





In southeastern Brazil, floods and landslides, caused by incessant rainfall, continue. In the state of Minas Gerais, more than two thousand six hundred residents were forced to leave their homes. The states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and the capital of the country Brasilia were also affected.



