Pro-Life Democrat Reacts to President Joe Biden’s First 100 Days

President Joe Biden marks his first 100 days in the White House following his first joint address to Congress – we discuss Biden’s actions on abortion so far with pro-life Democrat and former U.S. Representative Dan Lipinski. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: Pro-Life Democrat Reacts to President Joe Biden’s First 100 DaysPresident Joe Biden marks his first 100 days in the White House following his first joint address to Congress – we discuss Biden’s actions on abortion so far with pro-life Democrat and former U.S. Representative Dan Lipinski. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.