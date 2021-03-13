 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Irapuato
Novena prayer to St. Joseph

O glorious Saint Joseph, faithful follower of Jesus Christ, to you we raise our hearts and hands, to implore your powerful intercession, to obtain from the gentle heart of Jesus all the help and graces necessary for our spiritual and temporal welfare, particularly the grace of a happy death.

O guardian of the word incarnate we feel animated with confidence that your prayers on our behalf will be graciously heard before the throne of God.
Irapuato mentioned this post in Novena prayer to St. Joseph
Irapuato
Day 4
Irapuato
Day 3
2 more comments from Irapuato
Irapuato
Day 2
Irapuato
