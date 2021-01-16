Secular Covid-19 Pilgrimage in Anglican Cathedral

Hundreds of people have been queueing at the [formerly Catholic] Lichfield Cathedral, England, to receive their Covid-19 vaccination since Friday.Field hospital style facilities along with waiting areas have been installed in the church.Michael Fabricant - a “not exclusively gay” son of a Rabbi and Lichfield Conservative MP who earlier had opposed the Cathedral's transformation - drew parallels between medieval pilgrimages and Friday's appearance of vaccination people in the cathedral.Although places of worship have been allowed to stay open during the current curfew, the local Anglicans closed Lichfield Cathedral for worship.