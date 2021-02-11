Dante’s Others: A Presentation by Teodolinda Barolini This year, Italy marks the 700th anniversary of the death of 𝗗𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗶𝗲𝗿𝗶, the master poet known as the Father of the Italian language. On … More

This year, Italy marks the 700th anniversary of the death of 𝗗𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗶𝗲𝗿𝗶, the master poet known as the Father of the Italian language. On February 3rd, join us for the first of our commemorative events with “Dante’s Others”, a special presentation by Prof. 𝗧𝗲𝗼𝗱𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗮 𝗕𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗶. In this webinar, Prof. Barolini will unveil Dante's views of “others” in the "Divina Commedia" and ponder on sexuality issues – his views on women and homosexuality, as well as his attitude towards non-Christians. 𝗧𝗲𝗼𝗱𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗮 𝗕𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗶 is Lorenzo Da Ponte Professor of Italian at Columbia University. She is a member of the Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei and the Accademia Olimpica, as well as Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the American Philosophical Society, and the Medieval Academy of America. She served as the fifteenth President of the Dante Society of America. This program is presented by the Embassy of Italy and the Italian Cultural Institute in Washington, DC in collaboration with the Italian Cultural Institutes of Chicago, Los Angeles, Montreal, New York, San Francisco and Toronto.