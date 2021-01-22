€5000 A Day: Mayor Condemned for Putting Up Nativity Scene

A judge condemned on January 18 the town of Beaucaire, Southern France, for installing a Nativity Scene in the town hall.The town must remove the scene within two days or pay €5,000 per day until it is gone.However, Mayor Julien Sanchez has taken the matter to the Conseil d’État, the supreme court for administrative justice, and sues the State for discrimination.The creche was presented as "cultural and festive exhibition of Provencal Christmas Nativity scenes". Since Sanchez’ election in 2014, it was displayed every year.The mayors of Perpignan and Béziers have also installed crèches within their town halls.