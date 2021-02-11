The Train in the Madhouse and Francis' Smoke

Francis cannot be taken seriously in what he says, the Argentinean Caminante-Wanderer.Blogspot.com (February 7) writes.For the blog, it is pointless to react to Francis’ words as if he were “an honest and psychically balanced person.” Caminante explains this with an inspector who visited a mental home together with the director. There was a group of madmen who had formed a little train and were running around imitating the noise and whistling of the locomotive.The inspector said to the director: "They seem to be having fun with this game." To which the director replied: "Yes, they have fun, the problem is the nuisance of the smoke."Caminate explains, “Bergoglio has been playing little train all his pontificate. The problem is with us who argue about the harmful effects of the smoke that his train expels.”Bergoglio is for Caminate a trickster who pretended to be conservative so that Cardinal Quarracino would make him bishop. Then he pretended to be a new Francis of Assisi who would renew the Curia in order to be elected pope.“It is easier for us Argentines to understand him and recognise his evil deeds, because he is Argentinian, from Buens Aires, a Peronist and Jesuit who tells everybody what they want to hear," Caminante writes, “This combination is highly toxic.”The blog admits that Francis has destroyed the papal magisterium, “He did this, of course, not out of a heretical and harmful will, but because of his particular psychology and toxic background.”