EWTN News Nightly | Monday, February 22, 2021

On EWTN News Nightly tonight: Five years after his Supreme Court nomination died in a political standoff, Merrick Garland had his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as President Joe Biden's choice for attorney general. President of the Judicial Crisis Network, Carrie Severino, joins to tell us her thoughts on the Supreme Court's announcement regarding Trump's Protect Life rule and also discusses the attorney general nominee. Meanwhile, President Biden says "getting our economy back means bringing our small business back." He unveiled a new program today to help get relief money to places that employ fewer than twenty people. And, more than a year after the first coronavirus-related death in the U.S., the country stands on the brink of a grim milestone. Numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University show the death toll is close to half a million. Pope Francis has recalled the "generous" and "heroic" efforts of doctors, nurses and other health care personnel, as Italy remembers one year since the first native case of the coronavirus emerged in the country. And finally, a recent article in 'National Review' says China has betrayed its deal with the Vatican over the appointment of bishops. Director of the Center for Religious Freedom at the Hudson Institute, Nina Shea shares what is known about what the deal between the Vatican and China says.