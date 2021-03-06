Clicks8
CORONAVIRUS: Globalism's Perfect Storm. This revised version of RTV's April 11, 2020 edition of "From the Editor's Desk" has been edited in order to promote wide distribution among mainstream …More
CORONAVIRUS: Globalism's Perfect Storm.
This revised version of RTV's April 11, 2020 edition of "From the Editor's Desk" has been edited in order to promote wide distribution among mainstream members of the press, political figures, bishops, priests, rabbis, pastors, etc.
Given our national emergency, I urge viewers to share this video on social media, as well. Thank you, God bless you, and God help us all.
Michael J Matt
Founder and Director of Remnant TV
SOUTH DAKOTA /state of USA/ NEVER closed any business, never closed any school or universities, NEVER closed any CHURCH, NEVER closed hospitals, never made mandatory mask rules ! Normal governor and normal people ! Bravo !
SOUTH DAKOTA /state of USA/ NEVER closed any business, never closed any school or universities, NEVER closed any CHURCH, NEVER closed hospitals, never made mandatory mask rules ! Normal governor and normal people ! Bravo !
Texas on Tuesday became the largest state in the US to lift its mask mandate.
Mississippi, Louisiana, and Michigan, as well as Chicago and San Francisco, all made announcements to ease restrictions on Tuesday, though the details varied.
Montana, Iowa, North Dakota, and Mississippi have already waived mask-wearing restrictions, and Michigan has eased other lockdown restrictions. Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina have not enforced state-wide mask mandates throughout the pandemic.
In Florida and South Dakota, schools and businesses have been widely open for months.
More than 35 US states have kept their mask-wearing rules in place, albeit with variable enforcement. Here is how some other states, as well as some cities, are easing their restrictions.
Chicago
Chicago's Mayor Lori Lightfoot arrives at a University of Chicago initiative event for the science in Chicago, Illinois, on July 23, 2020.REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Chicago announced Tuesday that hospitality, sports, and performance venues could increase to 50% capacity, up from 40%. The maximum number of people is 50, or 20 people for indoor fitness classes. Curfews were also extended. The changes were effective as of Tuesday.
San Francisco
Mayor London Breed of San Francisco said Tuesday that indoor dining, indoor fitness, museums, and movie theaters would be allowed to reopen Wednesday at limited capacity.
Louisiana
Gov. John Bel Edwards of Louisiana said on Tuesday that starting Wednesday, businesses could operate at 75% capacity, except in indoor event halls, which were limited to 50% capacity at a maximum of 250 people.
Live music could also resume indoors. He said that the state's mask mandate would continue, and the new rules would remain in place for at least 28 days, until March 31.
Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan announced easing of restrictions on Tuesday, set to take effect on Friday.
Restaurants would be able to operate at 50% capacity - increased from 25% - and retail, entertainment, and sports facilities could open at increased capacity, she said. People can also visit a nursing home after a negative COVID-19 test. Michigan has a state-wide mask-mandate, and Whitmer said mask-wearing, social distancing, and washing hands was "more important than ever."
Mississippi
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves in June 2020.Rogelio V. Solis-Pool/Getty Images
Mississippi rescinded a state-wide mask order in September, but Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi said Tuesday that county-specific mandates would be lifted too. He also said that the only COVID-19 restrictions that would remain were a 50% cap on the number of people in indoor arenas, and that certain restrictions would remain in schools.
North Carolina
Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina eased restrictions starting February 26, lifting a curfew and allowing indoor venues to operate at limited capacity. There is still a mask mandate.
Arkansas
Gov. Asa Hutchinson on February 26 lifted capacity limits for bars, restaurants, gyms, and large venues. He said that the state's mask mandate would remain in place until March, provided the number of cases and hospitalizations were low.
Massachusetts
Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts said February 25 that restaurants could open at full capacity - albeit with social distancing and table size and time restrictions - starting Monday. Other venues could open at 50% capacity, with no more than 500 people allowed inside. A state-wide mask mandate is still in place.
Washington
Gov. Jay Inslee lifted restrictions for five counties in the state on February 14, and allowed restaurants to open up at 25% capacity.
Montana
Gov. Greg Gianforte of Montana terminated the state's mask mandate February 12.
Iowa
Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa lifted restrictions February 5. Iowans no longer have to wear face coverings in public. Businesses can have as many people as they want inside and don't have to abide social-distance guidelines.
