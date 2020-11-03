Presidential Election: My PreDiction

If we trust the OpinionPolls, 50% of US-Americans have in 5 years never given Mr.Trump a chance. Thus my guess projects a lead for Mr.Biden of ~7.5% (50.5% vs. 43.0%). In GA i expect the InCumbent … More

If we trust the OpinionPolls, 50% of US-Americans have in 5 years never given Mr.Trump a chance. Thus my guess projects a lead for Mr.Biden of ~7.5% (50.5% vs. 43.0%). In GA i expect the InCumbent to be ahead finally. Several recent polls see - apart from GA - also FL and PA as TossUps.