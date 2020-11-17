Italian Bishops Beatify Biden

Joe Biden is entering the White House after a long life „shaped by faith and sorrow”.He is a “man of reconciliation,” a "man of the institutions [= Deep State]," and "conveys a sense of calm," according to a panegyric published by Avvenire.it, the daily of the Italian Bishops.AldoMariaValli.it (November 16) notices that the article amounts to Biden’s beatification by the bishops. For him, this was written “with total contempt for what is ridiculous.”