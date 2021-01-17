Violent storm flooded the streets of Belo Horizonte, Brazil. A strong storm with heavy rain hit the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state. Many trees fell, flooding and landslides … More





A strong storm with heavy rain hit the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state. Many trees fell, flooding and landslides occurred. 69 mm of precipitation fell in 30 minutes, reports. On one of the streets, motorists fell into a trap: powerful streams of water washed away cars.



Watch videos from around the world about natural disasters on the channel, such as:

1) On Water: Flood, Tsunami, Heavy Rain, Downpour, Flooding:

2) In the Air: Tornado, Cyclone, Blizzard, Hail, Snow, Drought, Tornado, Hurricane, Storm, Thunderstorm, Tempest, Typhoon, Winter Storm.

3) On Earth: Earthquake, Volcanic eruption, Thunderstorm, Mudflow, Landfall, Avalanche, Landslide, Snowfall, Snow Storm;

4) Fires: Wildfire, Technological catastrophes:

5) Astronomical Phenomena: Solar Eclipse, Lunar Eclipse, Planets Parade, Falling meteor:

6) Unexplained natural phenomena.



World Flood Playlist:



Subscribe to the channel "When the Earth is Angry":



The Earth's climate is changing faster than we think! The number of natural disasters is increasing every year. Global warming around the world is gaining momentum. Watch the channel When the Earth is angry daily weather videos FatalisT and START, Storm Chasing Video and Ultramix TV, Disaster Compilations and Fobos Storm, Painful Earth and Infotainment, Weather Events and Nature News.



#BeloHorizonte

#Flooding

#Brazil

#MinasGerais

#Rain

#Flood Violent storm flooded the streets of Belo Horizonte, Brazil.A strong storm with heavy rain hit the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state. Many trees fell, flooding and landslides occurred. 69 mm of precipitation fell in 30 minutes, reports. On one of the streets, motorists fell into a trap: powerful streams of water washed away cars.Watch videos from around the world about natural disasters on the channel, such as:1) On Water: Flood, Tsunami, Heavy Rain, Downpour, Flooding:2) In the Air: Tornado, Cyclone, Blizzard, Hail, Snow, Drought, Tornado, Hurricane, Storm, Thunderstorm, Tempest, Typhoon, Winter Storm.3) On Earth: Earthquake, Volcanic eruption, Thunderstorm, Mudflow, Landfall, Avalanche, Landslide, Snowfall, Snow Storm;4) Fires: Wildfire, Technological catastrophes:5) Astronomical Phenomena: Solar Eclipse, Lunar Eclipse, Planets Parade, Falling meteor:6) Unexplained natural phenomena.World Flood Playlist: youtube.com/…u59qtNLYn5-8CpPZnRKI-JkVtBaP5x Subscribe to the channel "When the Earth is Angry": youtube.com/…annel/UCp2Ld1eSnZjiWbOd4sQOp6Q The Earth's climate is changing faster than we think! The number of natural disasters is increasing every year. Global warming around the world is gaining momentum. Watch the channel When the Earth is angry daily weather videos FatalisT and START, Storm Chasing Video and Ultramix TV, Disaster Compilations and Fobos Storm, Painful Earth and Infotainment, Weather Events and Nature News.