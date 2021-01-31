Clicks16
Septem Colles Romae per Centenarium pro Mario Lanza (31 Ian. 1921 - 7 Oct. 1959) zazzle.com/store/provaticanus The Seven Hills of Rome by Mario Lanza (1957): You'll fall in love Your heart is home …More
Septem Colles Romae per Centenarium pro Mario Lanza (31 Ian. 1921 - 7 Oct. 1959)
zazzle.com/store/provaticanus
The Seven Hills of Rome by Mario Lanza (1957):
You'll fall in love
Your heart is home
When you are young
Among the seven hills of Rome
The world is old but love is new
And when in Rome your heart will tell you what to do
You'll feel a glance
And a happy circumstance
Has made you know you've suddenly found romance
So fall in love
Your heart is home
You've made a heaven
The seven hills of Rome
#MarioLanza #Rome #Romance #Music
patreon.com/ProVaticanus
zazzle.com/store/provaticanus
The Seven Hills of Rome by Mario Lanza (1957):
You'll fall in love
Your heart is home
When you are young
Among the seven hills of Rome
The world is old but love is new
And when in Rome your heart will tell you what to do
You'll feel a glance
And a happy circumstance
Has made you know you've suddenly found romance
So fall in love
Your heart is home
You've made a heaven
The seven hills of Rome
#MarioLanza #Rome #Romance #Music
patreon.com/ProVaticanus