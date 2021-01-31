Septem Colles Romae per Centenarium pro Mario Lanza (31 Ian. 1921 - 7 Oct. 1959)The Seven Hills of Rome by Mario Lanza (1957):You'll fall in loveYour heart is homeWhen you are youngAmong the seven hills of RomeThe world is old but love is newAnd when in Rome your heart will tell you what to doYou'll feel a glanceAnd a happy circumstanceHas made you know you've suddenly found romanceSo fall in loveYour heart is homeYou've made a heavenThe seven hills of Rome