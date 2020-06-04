Coronavirus and Riots Fit Well Together – But Who Is Behind All? A Reddit post about the present riots in the United States, is very telling. Quote, “The fact that two weeks ago, you were considered … More

A Reddit post about the present riots in the United States, is very telling. Quote, “The fact that two weeks ago, you were considered a selfish a**hole if you went out to socialize, and now it’s okay for thousands of people to gather, shows you, how much media controls the masses.” Needless to say, that Reddit removed the posting. Reddit is owned by rich American investors.



Who Is Behind It?



Yvonne Lorenzo, who calls herself a traditional Christian, after having been a materialist, cautiones against blaming the usual Rothschilds, Soros, Adelson, Koch brothers or Paul Singer for the riots. Referring to Tolkien and C.S. Lewis she stresses that there is a sinister power that uses lies and violence and rules this world now. Quote, “That power is the devil.”



Kneeling in Front of Black Neighbors



Following the death of George Floyd, a group of white Texans in Houston have bent their knee to their black neighbors and begged them for their forgiveness during a prayer service. One of them was asking for – quote - “forgiveness from our black brothers and sisters for years and years of racism” screaming, “We’re humbling ourselves before you.” Yvonne Lorenzo calls this “an inversion of true Christian faith.” She explains, “We ourselves must repent our sins continually—and kneel before God, not men.”



This Is Not About “Racism”



This not about “racism” the great Paul Craig Roberts, a longtime critic of police brutality, writes. Previously, black protests were against the absence of police accountability, but this time accountability is being enforced. Blaming Floyd’s murder on “racism” is for him “an agenda-driven misrepresentation.” According to official data, American police brutalizes and kills more whites than blacks.