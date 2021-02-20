Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 1:12-15 aleteia Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 1,12-15. The Spirit drove Jesus out into the desert, and he remained in the … More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 1:12-15 aleteia



Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 1,12-15.

The Spirit drove Jesus out into the desert,

and he remained in the desert for forty days, tempted by Satan. He was among wild beasts, and the angels ministered to him.

After John had been arrested, Jesus came to Galilee proclaiming the gospel of God:

"This is the time of fulfillment. The kingdom of God is at hand. Repent, and believe in the gospel."