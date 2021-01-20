Home
Clicks
82
DefendTruth
2
53 minutes ago
Finally found Biden's crowd.
Dr Wisdom
13 minutes ago
East Germany in Soviets time?
HerzMariae
52 minutes ago
The first act of this administration was to build a wall ... from its own citizens... at an inauguration. But we’re “united” in “spirit.”
