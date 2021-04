Prince Philip anecdotes are glorious, here is former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chrétien: "Your Royal Highness, you speak very good French for an Englishman.' Prince Philip replied: 'I'm not an … More

Prince Philip anecdotes are glorious, here is former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chrétien: "Your Royal Highness, you speak very good French for an Englishman.' Prince Philip replied: 'I'm not an Englishman, and I spoke French before you were born young man.'"