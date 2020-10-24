Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
58
96 year old Polish lady, Pani Janina, is spending her days sewing masks for medical personnel
tommy1
1
1 hour ago
. In a world full of Kardashians, be a Pani Janina.
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
tommy1
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
1 hour ago
We too
Ora et labora!
Służebniczki BDNP
@Sluzebniczki
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up