Clicks58

96 year old Polish lady, Pani Janina, is spending her days sewing masks for medical personnel

tommy1
1
. In a world full of Kardashians, be a Pani Janina.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

tommy1
  • Report
We too
Ora et labora!

Służebniczki BDNP
@Sluzebniczki
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up