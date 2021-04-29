US Catholic Bishops May Issue Document Calling for Denying President Joe Biden Holy Communion Wednesday night, President Biden delivers a speech before Congress where he will outline his “American … More





Wednesday night, President Biden delivers a speech before Congress where he will outline his "American Families Plan." Also, Catholic bishops are considering a document this June that would rebuke President Biden and other politicians who support abortion, asking that they don't present themselves for Holy Communion. Biden, who is Catholic, has in his first 100 days in office backed abortion policies that clearly contradict Church teaching. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.