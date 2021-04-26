Fifth arrest made after policewoman stabbed to death in Paris suburb euronews The victim of the knife attack on Friday, aged 49, had two daughters aged 8 and 13 and had served as a police officer … More

Fifth arrest made after policewoman stabbed to death in Paris suburb euronews

The victim of the knife attack on Friday, aged 49, had two daughters aged 8 and 13 and had served as a police officer since 1993.