England to go into lockdown as Britain records more than 58,000 daily COVID-19 cases | ABC News. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces a new national lockdown for England until at least mid-…More
England to go into lockdown as Britain records more than 58,000 daily COVID-19 cases | ABC News.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces a new national lockdown for England until at least mid-February to combat a fast-spreading new strain of coronavirus. Subscribe: youtube.com/…annel/UCVgO39Bk5sMo66-6o6Spn6Q Read more here: abc.net.au/…-coronavirus-lockdown/13031334
