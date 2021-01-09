UK COVID death toll reaches above 80,000 More than 80,000 people in the United Kingdom have now died from COVID-19 after another 1,035 deaths on Saturday as a result of the virus. Another 59,937 coro… More

More than 80,000 people in the United Kingdom have now died from COVID-19 after another 1,035 deaths on Saturday as a result of the virus.



Another 59,937 coronavirus cases have also been recorded, down slightly from the previous day's record of 68,000.



As case numbers surge, already stretched hospitals are being put under increasing pressure, with warnings from top doctors, that the NHS is nearing breaking point.



The Department of Health and Social Care has urged UK residents to “follow the rules and stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives”.