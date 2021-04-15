297. The basis of faith

Ah! Humility:“My son, conduct your affairs with humility, and you will be loved more than a giver of gifts.” Sirach, chapter 3, verse 17Fulfill all things in humility ... in the humility that God offers us. It is the basis of faith, from its awakening to its fulfillment. To live in humility, we are invited to develop observation.Being attentive to one’s self enables one to develop listening to the other, to others. To know how to observe Jesus in our heart, to know how to observe Jesus in each person, is to reveal Jesus in their heart.We decentre on ourselves and turn to our heart, to humbly open it to the one who can heal it, Jesus. To reconnect us to the reality of people is an open path to holiness.Book: Let's be LovedNormand Thomas