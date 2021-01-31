Clicks8.1K
Irapuato
7
Don Bosco: Celebrate!/!Celebremos! donboscoamongus on Jun 21, 2010 The song is called "Celebrate" and it was written by Fr. Steve Schenck, SDB, the pastor of Holy Rosary Parish in Port Chester, …More
Don Bosco: Celebrate!/!Celebremos!

donboscoamongus on Jun 21, 2010 The song is called "Celebrate" and it was written by Fr. Steve Schenck, SDB, the pastor of Holy Rosary Parish in Port Chester, NY. The singers are from Nativity Parish in Washington, DC.
Irapuato
👏 👏 The Joy of the Lord, nobody can take that away! 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 😇 👍 🤗 🙏 for the sick...
Irapuato
🤗 Tina 😇 👏 👏 👍 San Giovanni Bosco!
Romania
🤗

👏 👏 👏

🤗
Irapuato
😌 Thank you, Father... 😇
Irapuato
👍 😘
48josefina
Celebremosssss! y Recordemosssss la Vida de Don Bosco. Y cómo no, seguir sus huellas. 👏 👏
Irapuato
