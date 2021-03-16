Prominent Democrats Call for Governor Andrew Cuomo's Resignation Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations President Joe Biden is not yet adding his name to the list of Democrats calling for New York … More





President Joe Biden is not yet adding his name to the list of Democrats calling for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign. Speaking to a reporter yesterday, the president said he is waiting for the results of an investigation before making a decision. The three-term governor is facing calls within his own party to step down following multiple allegations of sexual harassment and an investigation into the reporting of COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes. Senior editor at the Federalist, Christopher Bedford, takes us through the criticism Governor Cuomo is facing and explains how much is based on sexual assault allegations and how much on the questions over his handling of nursing homes during the pandemic. Bedford shares whether he is surprised that so many prominent Democrats are calling for Cuomo's resignation and what he thinks comes next. Bedford wrote an article over the weekend, criticizing the media reaction to President Biden's prime-time speech last Thursday night. He discusses the takeaways from the media's coverage so far, of the Biden administration. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: