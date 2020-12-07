 Christmas Campaign: Financial Insights
Clicks85
en.news

“More Spiritual Than Religious”: Vatican in 67’000 Pieces (Photos)

Rocco Buttliere, an Italian architect made a replica of the Vatican with 67’000 pieces of Lego.

The piece of art covers a surface of 131x173cm (51x68 inches) on a scale of 1:650. For the project, 1300 Lego pieces needed to be created ad hoc.

In the past, Buttliere made a Lego replica of the Coliseum and its surroundings.

Buttliere grew up as a Catholic but considers himself “much more spiritual than religious in the traditional sense.”

Picture: Rocco Buttliere, #newsIqahrrhqar

  • Report

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up