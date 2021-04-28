New Mexico Bishop Perpetuates Lockdown: Santa Fe archbishop John C. Wester announced last Friday that parish attendance would remain limited, despite the fact that Democratic New Mexico governor … More

New Mexico Bishop Perpetuates Lockdown: Santa Fe archbishop John C. Wester announced last Friday that parish attendance would remain limited, despite the fact that Democratic New Mexico governor Michelle Lujan Grisham the same day allowing public worship to resume at 100% capacity.

In his statement, Wester declared that parishes must "continue to follow the color-coding system as to capacity for indoor Masses and do not allow 100% attendance at this time."