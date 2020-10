Paul Ronzheimer: "We got back from the church in Shushi 20 kilometer from Stepanakert. The church got hit some hours ago, terrible destruction inside. Thank god, the kids plus parents who were in … More

Paul Ronzheimer: "We got back from the church in Shushi 20 kilometer from Stepanakert. The church got hit some hours ago, terrible destruction inside. Thank god, the kids plus parents who were in the basement hiding didnt got injured."