Coronavirus: A Friend Sent Me This – by Father Reto Nay

A friend of mine who is a physician in London, forwarded the following report to me. He received it personally from a doctor who works in a big London hospital in the section treating coronavirus patients. I withhold the doctors name and the name of her hospital. She has now more urgent things to do than to answer to email requests. However, I guarantee personally for the authenticity of the text. Here is, what she writes:

Just want to say – I’ve seen quite a few people with Covid 19 since Sunday. The vast majority are fine.They seem to have one week of fever, a few days of dry cough and then sometimes breathlessness on day 8 or 9.Most people are fine to stay at home and recover in about 10 days. If it is going to be bad, it is around day 9 or 10 and the breathlessness gets rapidly worse at that point.We have had five patients who needed ITU [Intensive Therapy Unit] but they all have heart or lung disease, and are quite elderly. Thankfully children seem to be invincible.I’ve never known anything like this – but we’re planning for huge numbers of people needing intensive care and working out how to cope.We’ve managed to segregate our whole hospital into unknown (in single rooms), positive, and negative areas.We’ve moved a whole intensive care unit and four other wards in three days flat. This sort of change usually takes at least six months to get agreed!I think we need to worry about our elderly relatives, but not our age group or our children.It seems pretty clear that a large proportion of the UK will get this virus, hopefully spread out over months rather than all at once like Italy.Once enough people have had it, then herd immunity will mean it dies out. So, if the frail elderly can hibernate for a few months hopefully we can keep mortality down.