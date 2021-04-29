With CDC Relaxing Mask Guidelines, What Comes Next? | EWTN News Nightly The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new coronavirus guidelines on Tuesday. They say fully vaccinate… More





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new coronavirus guidelines on Tuesday. They say fully vaccinated Americans can go outdoors without wearing a mask. The easing of mask suggestions, in some cases, also applies to those who have not been fully vaccinated. Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Diseases at St. Joseph Health and Clinical Professor of Medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and New York Medical College, Dr. Bob Lahita, joins to tell us a little more about these new mask guidelines and whether he agrees with the CDC guidelines on mask wearing in public. While the CDC has eased its mask restrictions for outdoors, Dr. Lahita shares whether and indoor restrictions have been eased as well. Cases of COVID-19 are surging in India at the moment, Dr. Lahita gives us insight into how we are doing in the US as far as case loads and, as well as, vaccination rates. There are reports that millions of people are not getting their second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The doctor explains what the concerns are regarding skipping the second dose. He also discusses whether he believes we have hit herd immunity yet. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: With CDC Relaxing Mask Guidelines, What Comes Next? | EWTN News NightlyThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new coronavirus guidelines on Tuesday. They say fully vaccinated Americans can go outdoors without wearing a mask. The easing of mask suggestions, in some cases, also applies to those who have not been fully vaccinated. Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Diseases at St. Joseph Health and Clinical Professor of Medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and New York Medical College, Dr. Bob Lahita, joins to tell us a little more about these new mask guidelines and whether he agrees with the CDC guidelines on mask wearing in public. While the CDC has eased its mask restrictions for outdoors, Dr. Lahita shares whether and indoor restrictions have been eased as well. Cases of COVID-19 are surging in India at the moment, Dr. Lahita gives us insight into how we are doing in the US as far as case loads and, as well as, vaccination rates. There are reports that millions of people are not getting their second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The doctor explains what the concerns are regarding skipping the second dose. He also discusses whether he believes we have hit herd immunity yet. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly