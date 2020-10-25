Novena to Get Trump Elected - by Mary Noelle O'Connor

*To Our Lady Of Perpetual Help In Temporal Wants*

O Mother of Perpetual Help, thy children continually surround thy holy picture, all imploring thy mercy. All bless thee as the assured help of the miserable; all feel the benefit of thy motherly protection. With confidence, then, do we present ourselves before thee in our misery. See, dear Mother, the many evils to which we are exposed; see how numerous are our wants. Trials and sorrows often depress us; reverses of fortune and privations, often grievous, bring misery into our lives; everywhere we meet the cross. Have pity, compassionate Mother, on us and on our dear ones, especially in this our necessity



Make request…



Help us, dear Mother, in our distress; deliver us from all our ills; or, if it be the will of God that we should suffer still longer, grant that we may endure all with love and patience. These graces we expect of thee with confidence, because thou art our Perpetual Help. Amen. Hail Mary… (3x)

If the "Catholic" Biden gets elected, Francis and his cronies will be even more puffed up.Note that the ‘documentary’ Francesco was perfectly timed for release in the USA to show Francis support to the Biden campaign.The leftist tyranny will breech any boundaries if Biden/Harris gets in.So shall we all please unite with one another in praying to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, in our temporal want, of getting Trump re elected?If we start a novena to Her today, it’d take us to Election Day nine days away