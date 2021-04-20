Pope expresses concern over worsening situation in eastern Ukraine | SW News | 236 Amid the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Pope Francis has expressed his deep concern and sorrow … More

Amid the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Pope Francis has expressed his deep concern and sorrow over the situation. Concluding the Regina Coeli prayer in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, the Pope shared his apprehension about the increasing ceasefire violations and military activities in disputed Eastern Ukraine as well as the Russian military build-up near the border. More US states pass bills protecting women’s sports In a significant move, the state legislatures of West Virginia and Kansas in the US have passed legislation restricting the participation in women’s sports to one’s biological sex, ruling out gender identity. Hong Kong court awards jail sentence to Catholic philanthropist over pro-democracy protests A prominent Catholic philanthropist and pro-democracy supporter in Hong Kong has been imprisoned for unauthorised assembly. Media mogul Jimmy Lai, who owns the pro- democracy Apple Daily, was sentenced to 14 months in jail along with nine others by a Hong Kong court on April 16 for charges relating to taking part in pro-democracy protests in the Asian financial hub in 2019. Pope remembers newly beatified martyrs who died protecting Holy Eucharist from desecration The Holy Father Pope Francis commemorated the newly beatified Cistercian martyrs, who were killed during the French Revolution by soldiers while they were protecting the Holy Eucharist from being desecrated. Lincoln bishop expresses concern over Nebraska bid to alter curriculum Meanwhile, in the US state of Nebraska, the bishop of Lincoln diocese has expressed concern over the recently-released first draft of the Nebraska Department of Education's (NDE) proposed Health Standards. Bishop James Conley has criticized the human growth and development section of the Health Standards recommendations, which contains teaching about gender identity, sexual orientation apart from instructions in sexual development and activity, puberty, reproduction, abstinence and birth control. Caritas Philippines: Reconsider the lifting of mining moratorium Catholic aid agency Caritas has come out against the controversial decision of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte to lift a nine-year moratorium permitting new mines. Caritas Philippines National director Bishop Jose Collin Bagaforo has criticized the government for choosing vested interests and profits over suffering people and the environment. “The decision will only favor business interests more than the people, especially the poor and marginalized communities,” said the bishop, who has urged the government to “reconsider the lifting of the moratorium”. Brazilian bishops urge special attention to poor and unemployed amidst pandemic As Brazil faces the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Catholic bishops of the country have addressed the underlying social problems during their 58th General Assembly. In the message published on April 16, The National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB) addressed the inequality rooted in the Brazilian community exposed during the pandemic.