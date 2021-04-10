April 11 The First Reading breski1 Acts of the Apostles 4,32-35. The community of believers was of one heart and mind, and no one claimed that any of his possessions was his own, but they had … More

April 11 The First Reading breski1



Acts of the Apostles 4,32-35.

The community of believers was of one heart and mind, and no one claimed that any of his possessions was his own, but they had everything in common.

With great power the apostles bore witness to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus, and great favor was accorded them all.

There was no needy person among them, for those who owned property or houses would sell them, bring the proceeds of the sale,

and put them at the feet of the apostles, and they were distributed to each according to need.



Psalms 118(117),2-4.13-15.22-24.

Let the house of Israel say,

"His mercy endures forever."

Let the house of Aaron say,

“His mercy endures forever.”

Let those who fear the LORD say,

“His mercy endures forever.”



I was hard pressed and was falling,

but the LORD helped me.

My strength and my courage is the LORD,

and he has been my savior.

The joyful shout of victory

in the tents of the just:



The stone which the builders rejected

has become the cornerstone.

By the LORD has this been done;

it is wonderful in our eyes.

This is the day the LORD has made;

let us be glad and rejoice in it.