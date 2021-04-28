Oligarchs Have Decided: Cardinal Marx Will NOT Receive German Award

Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx has asked German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier on April 27 not to bestow on him the Federal Cross of Merit after the oligarchs' media complained about it.They hyped the voice of lawyers - who are famous for lying - of alleged abuse survivors. The event was scheduled to take place in Berlin on April 30.Marx is convinced that "not receiving the award is the right step considering those who are offended by the award, and especially considering the survivors of sexual abuse." However, if this is Marx's opinion, then why did he accept to receive the award?