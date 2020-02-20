Cremation Is a True Work of Destruction - by Father Franz Schmidberger, PiusX

In January, Father Franz Schmidberger responded to a certain Peter Kießl, who in the Straubinger Tagblatt (20 January) argued in favour of cremation "for the sake of the groundwater" calling for "higher fees" for burials in the earth, because they cause drugs to enter the groundwater:

The statements on cremation made by Mr. Kießl deserve to be strongly contradicted.Since most of the drugs used by young and old end up in the groundwater anyway, his considerations would imply that supplying drugs to people should be stopped altogether.In addition, in keeping with Kiessl's reasoning, a tax should be imposed on cremation for the increased CO2 emissions.But let us look deeper: Both, the human body and the soul belong to the person. They reunite on the Day of Judgement for eternal glory, or for the exclusion from it, meaning, for eternal punishment.Already while a Christian is alive, the body has a share in the sanctification of the soul: the water of baptism flows over the head of the child and thus reaches the soul, the oil touches the forehead at Confirmation, Holy Communion is first placed on the tongue, etc.Not in vain does St. Paul say: "Do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit who dwells in you? (1 Cor 6:19).Out of reverence, during a funeral, the priest sprinkles the dead body with holy water and incenses it while it is in the tomb. As the grain of wheat is entrusted to the earth, so is the body after death.In contrast, cremation is a true work of destruction. Ultimately, the Christian strives for conformity with his divine Master, above all inwardly, but also outwardly. The Body of Christ also rested for three days in the bosom of the earth.Cremation was and is propagated by the enemies of the Church, who use it to express that they do not believe in life after death.Even if this may not be true for each of today's cremations, the increase of cremations shows in a shocking way the weakness, even the loss of faith and of Christian reverence.