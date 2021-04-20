Bill Maher: ‘I don’t want politics mixed in with my medical decisions’. The host of “Real Time with Bill Maher” accuses the medical establishment, media and the government of taking a “scared straigh… More

The host of “Real Time with Bill Maher” accuses the medical establishment, media and the government of taking a “scared straight” approach to getting people to comply with their COVID recommendations.