Former President Donald Trump's Second Impeachment Trial Begins | EWTN News Nightly

The start of the second Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump has begun, with the high stakes battle coming after both sides of the aisle agreed to a speedy process in the Senate. Senators will do something they have never done before: consider an article of impeachment against a former president. The charge against Trump is incitement of insurrection. Before a testimony is heard detailing the deadly insurrection of the Capitol last month, lawmakers must decide whether they constitutionally have the right to bring impeachment charges against a former president. The Democrats case will rely heavily on video and court filings of charged insurrectionists claiming they were taking their cues from President Trump. While, former President Trump's attorney and some Republicans agree that because the former president is no longer in office, the hearing should not move forward. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.