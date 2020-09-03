Pregnant Australian woman arrested at home for promoting anti-lockdown protest on Facebook

If this young woman and mother, and also pregnant, had spread a demonstration of the ultra violent "Antifa" or "Black Lives Matter", surely she would not have had any kind of problem. At the risk of repeating myself, I make the following verification: we are facing a totalitarian State, we are facing a true Health Dictatorship, which does not pursue the well-being and health of the population at … More

If this young woman and mother, and also pregnant, had spread a demonstration of the ultra violent "Antifa" or "Black Lives Matter", surely she would not have had any kind of problem. At the risk of repeating myself, I make the following verification: we are facing a totalitarian State, we are facing a true Health Dictatorship, which does not pursue the well-being and health of the population at all, but its control and its complete submission to the omnimous state power , at the service of billionaire globalist "philanthropists" like Bill Gates, who control the WHO and seek to drastically reduce the world population, sterilizing people and weakening their immune system, through their "saving vaccine", against a virus whose degree lethality is almost nil. And they are using all possible means of intimidation to muzzle even more the free and dissident word that denounces and unmasks them, and that calls for the exercise of freedom of expression and the use of the critical spirit of citizens in the face of this intolerable outrage against women. most elementary personal freedoms. This short video is a very illustrative example of this. I invite you to see it and to spread it as widely as possible. To conclude: if we do not become aware of what is happening and we do not react energetically, making our voice of protest heard by all the means at our disposal, I am very afraid that, with the passage of time, this completely irrational and aberrant situation that we suffer , it ends up becoming the "norm", the much talked about "new normal" with which these terrorists and white-collar psychopaths have been brainwashing us for several months ...