Clicks81
Pregnant Australian woman arrested at home for promoting anti-lockdown protest on Facebook
A pregnant woman in Australia was arrested in her own home in front of her two children for the “crime” of promoting an anti-lockdown event on Facebook. Footage of the incident was filmed and …More
A pregnant woman in Australia was arrested in her own home in front of her two children for the “crime” of promoting an anti-lockdown event on Facebook. Footage of the incident was filmed and broadcast live over Facebook, where it has now been viewed over 3 million times. Police told Zoe Buhler, 28, that she was under arrest for “incitement” and that they would be seizing all computers and mobile devices on the property, whether or not they belonged to her. Buhler, who uses the name “Zoe Lee” on Facebook, had used the social media platform to advertise an event called “Freedom Day” this coming Saturday, September 5 in Ballarat, a city to the northwest of Melbourne in the state of Victoria. The event was described as a “peaceful protest,” with the aim of ending lockdowns and standing up for human rights.Those planning to attend were urged to wear a mask and observe so-called social distancing rules.
FULL STORY: www.lifesitenews.com/news/pregnant-austra…
If this young woman and mother, and also pregnant, had spread a demonstration of the ultra violent "Antifa" or "Black Lives Matter", surely she would not have had any kind of problem. At the risk of repeating myself, I make the following verification: we are facing a totalitarian State, we are facing a true Health Dictatorship, which does not pursue the well-being and health of the population at all, but its control and its complete submission to the omnimous state power , at the service of billionaire globalist "philanthropists" like Bill Gates, who control the WHO and seek to drastically reduce the world population, sterilizing people and weakening their immune system, through their "saving vaccine", against a virus whose degree lethality is almost nil. And they are using all possible means of intimidation to muzzle even more the free and dissident word that denounces and unmasks them, and that calls for the exercise of freedom of expression and the use of the critical spirit of citizens in the face of this intolerable outrage against women. most elementary personal freedoms. This short video is a very illustrative example of this. I invite you to see it and to spread it as widely as possible. To conclude: if we do not become aware of what is happening and we do not react energetically, making our voice of protest heard by all the means at our disposal, I am very afraid that, with the passage of time, this completely irrational and aberrant situation that we suffer , it ends up becoming the "norm", the much talked about "new normal" with which these terrorists and white-collar psychopaths have been brainwashing us for several months ...
FULL STORY: www.lifesitenews.com/news/pregnant-austra…
If this young woman and mother, and also pregnant, had spread a demonstration of the ultra violent "Antifa" or "Black Lives Matter", surely she would not have had any kind of problem. At the risk of repeating myself, I make the following verification: we are facing a totalitarian State, we are facing a true Health Dictatorship, which does not pursue the well-being and health of the population at all, but its control and its complete submission to the omnimous state power , at the service of billionaire globalist "philanthropists" like Bill Gates, who control the WHO and seek to drastically reduce the world population, sterilizing people and weakening their immune system, through their "saving vaccine", against a virus whose degree lethality is almost nil. And they are using all possible means of intimidation to muzzle even more the free and dissident word that denounces and unmasks them, and that calls for the exercise of freedom of expression and the use of the critical spirit of citizens in the face of this intolerable outrage against women. most elementary personal freedoms. This short video is a very illustrative example of this. I invite you to see it and to spread it as widely as possible. To conclude: if we do not become aware of what is happening and we do not react energetically, making our voice of protest heard by all the means at our disposal, I am very afraid that, with the passage of time, this completely irrational and aberrant situation that we suffer , it ends up becoming the "norm", the much talked about "new normal" with which these terrorists and white-collar psychopaths have been brainwashing us for several months ...
Hello. I would be grateful if you could kindly upload this entry that I published yesterday to the main page. A cordial greeting in Christ and Mary.
Pregnant Australian woman arrested at home for promoting anti-lockdown protest on Facebook
Pregnant Australian woman arrested at home for promoting anti-lockdown protest on Facebook
If this young woman and mother, and also pregnant, had spread a demonstration of the ultra violent "Antifa" or "Black Lives Matter", surely she would not have had any kind of problem. At the risk of repeating myself, I make the following verification: we are facing a totalitarian State, we are facing a true Health Dictatorship, which does not pursue the well-being and health of the population at …More
If this young woman and mother, and also pregnant, had spread a demonstration of the ultra violent "Antifa" or "Black Lives Matter", surely she would not have had any kind of problem. At the risk of repeating myself, I make the following verification: we are facing a totalitarian State, we are facing a true Health Dictatorship, which does not pursue the well-being and health of the population at all, but its control and its complete submission to the omnimous state power , at the service of billionaire globalist "philanthropists" like Bill Gates, who control the WHO and seek to drastically reduce the world population, sterilizing people and weakening their immune system, through their "saving vaccine", against a virus whose degree lethality is almost nil. And they are using all possible means of intimidation to muzzle even more the free and dissident word that denounces and unmasks them, and that calls for the exercise of freedom of expression and the use of the critical spirit of citizens in the face of this intolerable outrage against women. most elementary personal freedoms. This short video is a very illustrative example of this. I invite you to see it and to spread it as widely as possible. To conclude: if we do not become aware of what is happening and we do not react energetically, making our voice of protest heard by all the means at our disposal, I am very afraid that, with the passage of time, this completely irrational and aberrant situation that we suffer , it ends up becoming the "norm", the much talked about "new normal" with which these terrorists and white-collar psychopaths have been brainwashing us for several months ...
Australia is so anti church that condemned to jail cardinal pell and now this pregnant woman. Avoid visiting countries anti church like this.