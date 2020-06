While St. Margaret Mary was praying with fervour before the Blessed Sacrament, Our Lord intimated to her that it would be pleasing to Him if the worship of His most Sacred Heart, burning with love … More

While St. Margaret Mary was praying with fervour before the Blessed Sacrament, Our Lord intimated to her that it would be pleasing to Him if the worship of His most Sacred Heart, burning with love for mankind, were established