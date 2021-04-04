Clicks10
Polish RC Church raided in Balham by Met Andrzej Fryzicki
A service was disrupted this evening by the Metropolitan Police in Balham - South West London. It is believed that attendance was pre-booked and that all safety measures were in place prior to the mass taking place. An investigation is likely to follow.
