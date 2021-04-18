Catholics Come Home - 2021-04-18 - A Pro-lifer Helped Save My Soul In his on-going mission of traveling the country looking for unique stories of faith, host Tom Peterson talks to Joe O’Ferrell who … More

Catholics Come Home - 2021-04-18 - A Pro-lifer Helped Save My Soul



In his on-going mission of traveling the country looking for unique stories of faith, host Tom Peterson talks to Joe O’Ferrell who explains how a pro-lifer helped save his soul.